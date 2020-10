Or Copy this URL to Share

William Hunter



New Castle - Son of the late Elijah and Lizzie Hunter, departed this life on Oct. 2, 2020.



He retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 35 years of service.



He leaves to cherish precious memories, his devoted wife, Annie; his daughter, Rhonda Kirby (Harold) and his son, Tim Hunter (Angie), 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other extended family members, and devoted friends.



Services are private.









