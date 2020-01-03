|
William I. Ashby
HARBESON - William I. Ashby, "Bill" age 68, departed this world on December 26, 2019. He was born January 18, 1951, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Mason Ashby and Evelyn Middaugh Ashby.
Bill grew up in Caldwell, NJ, and graduated from James Caldwell High School in 1969. A fierce competitor, he will be remembered as excelling on the football field. He went on to earn a business degree from Robert Morris College in Newcastle, PA. Throughout the 70s, Bill worked for the renowned Zambelli Fireworks Company, putting together shows all over the world. Upon moving to Delaware, he joined his brother, Bob, in the restaurant business. Bill managed and eventually owned Ashby's Oyster House in Lewes from 1989-2005. After leaving the restaurant business, Bill worked as a contractor and was a skilled craftsman with everything he touched. He took great pride in each of his various projects and he lead an ordered life - meticulously caring for his appearance, his motorcycle, and his ever-evolving property. His free time was spent doing leather work, hunting, and being outdoors. Bill worked extremely hard at everything he did and did it well.
Bill will be dearly missed by his three brothers- Dr. Ed Ashby and his wife, Patty; Bob Ashby and his wife Sandy; and Richard Ashby; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Delaware Wildlands, PO Box 505, Odessa De, 19730 or Dewildlands.org
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020