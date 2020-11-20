1/1
William J. Carrow
William J. Carrow

Childs, MD - William J. Carrow, AKA "Billy C", at age 59, passed away after a tough four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, November 15th, 2020.

Billy C lived in Newark, DE, attended Newark High School and later moved to his current home near Childs, MD.

He was a 16-year employee of Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings as a NACE CIP Marine Coatings Specialist. In this position he provided his professional services to many customers on large marine vessels along the East Coast.

He is survived by his daughter Heather Carrow, sister Kim & Richard Allen, parents William & Doris Carrow, former spouse Lynne Carrow, Albert Tokar, and many co-workers, customers, and friends.

To send condolences please direct them to: heathersunshine77@gmail.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
