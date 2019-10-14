Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
William J. Cunningham Jr.

William J. Cunningham Jr. Obituary
William J. Cunningham, Jr.

Elsmere - Bill passed away on October 10, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

Bill graduated from St. James Catholic High School for Boys in 1957. He went onto work for Kimberly-Clark, retiring after 39 years of service.

Bill coached the little league baseball and football teams in Elsmere. He was also a proud member of the Willow Run Civic Association.

In his free time, Bill loved woodworking and spent many hours making handmade gifts for family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, William III.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jayne; his daughter, Colleen Bellman (Tony); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service for William on Thursday, October 17 at 11 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11. Interment will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
