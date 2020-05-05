This amazing and talented man did not waste his life. He accomplished many wonderful things by promoting social justice which he believed in strongly. His keen sense of humor, his love and patience with children, his compassion when dealing with anyone in pain, and his correction when a person was way off base and inappropriate with behavior, and yes, he had the inner strength to face his own inner battles and did so with grace and dignity. He filled people's hearts with warmth and joy, and this blossomed into the love people feel for him. For awhile he had the joys of world travel and he was able to take in the beauty of this world in ways that gifted his spirit. But then illness struck with a hard forceful blow, and as he came to terms with the brutality of this, he continued to give in ways that impressed and nurtured us. Now, as we give him back to his Father in Heaven, we can be proud of him and all he accomplished. We can be assured that he knew we loved him, and we know he loved us. Though we could not be with him in body, we were with him in Spirit, in his final hours, and we know he remains in us and us in him until we open our eyes in Heaven are are reunited, we will live on carrying you in our hearts. Thank you Bill for helping us to show God in our actions and inspire hope in others - you served God and us so very well. I love you.



Beverly Tozer

Friend