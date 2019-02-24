|
William J. McLean, Jr.
Clayton - William J. McLean Jr. passed away on February 18, 2019, at the age of 87.
"Bill" was a resident of Delaware, and is survived by his children Mary (Donald), Melissa, Mathew (Kelly), Michelle (Albert), Vicky (George), and Megan (Emmitt); his grandchildren, Mathew (Nichole), Sean, Gabriella, Emmitt, Ethan and Rebekah; his great-grandchildren Hudson and Harper, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances (née Erzen) of 60 years, his parents William Joseph Sr. and Mary, siblings Mary (Francis), Joseph (Carol) and Irene, and son-in-law Greg.
Bill was born on January 3, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA. During his young years, Bill's family suffered a tragic loss when his 3-year old sister Irene was struck by a street car in Pittsburgh while celebrating her birthday. Bill graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in 1949 and was an avid swimmer where he received many accolades for his great swimming abilities. He learned the electrician trade from his father and worked as a self-employed electrician until 1951 when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged from the navy in 1953 after serving in the Korean war and receiving multiple medals of honor ("Navy Occupation Medal" and "National Service Defense Medal") and suffering a permanent disability. After the Navy, he continued to work as an electrician. In September 1957, he married his wife "Fran" at St. Mary's in Lawrenceville, PA. After Bill became a mid-Atlantic sales manager, they accidentally discovered the town of Newark, Delaware, and in 1965 moved there with four children in tow, 1 on the way and 1 more would later be born both as native Delawareans. First and foremost, "Dad" was a man dedicated to serving the Lord with his life. He was committed to his family and they were the center of his life. In 1978 the Veteran's Administration offered him the opportunity to attend college. In 1981 Bill graduated from college and given both his education and personal history with alcoholism the Veteran's Administration offered him full-time employment as an addiction counselor. He continued with the Veteran's administration and transferred to social work continuing in addiction counseling. While continuing his full-time employment, Bill completed his Masters in Social Work, MSW from Delaware State University. Bill continued with the Veteran's Hospital employment as well as becoming very active in the addiction counselor's certification process. He served as a member of the Governor's Advisory Council for Substance Abuse and Mental Health. He was very active in the state and national level certification boards and Addiction Counselors Professional Associations.
Bill lived a life of service to many people and because he cared for, loved and hurt for those suffering, he volunteered at many places with people struggling with addiction, homelessness and other trials in life. His belief in his life was that many times he received blessings and other provisions, which some would say it was just chance or perhaps good luck, but he always gave honor and glory to God of the Bible, a triune God, Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit. His life's verse was 1 Corinthians 10:13. Although he retired in 1996, Bill remained active with AA, his church and other related fields until he went home to be with Jesus when we are certain he was received by Jesus and heard well done thy good and faithful servant. As Bill would say, Fully Rely On God (F.R.O.G.)
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bill's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation may be made in "Memory of William McLean, Jr." to the building fund at Hope Fellowship Church at PO Box 579, Chestertown, MD 21620 (Memo: Building Fund).For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019