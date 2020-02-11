|
William J. McVey, III
Lewes, DE, formerly of Wilmington, DE - William J. McVey, III, "Bill", loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, age 73, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Wilmington, William was the son of the late Gladys (Mitchell) and William J. McVey, Jr. Bill graduated from the University of Delaware with his bachelor's degree in finance and went on to work for the Wilmington Trust Company, retiring as Assistant Vice President of Lockbox Services after 44 years. He also served his country proudly in the Vietnam War, during which he was awarded several medals, and in the United States Army Reserves for 22 years. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, watching all Philadelphia sports teams, and lots of traveling. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary Dylan Wojnisz.
William will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marie R. (Tharan) McVey; his sons and their spouses, Shawn and Shelley McVey and Joseph and Val McVey; his grandson, Kyle McVey; his sister, Sue Townsend (Guy); his brothers, Steve McVey (Faith), Terry McVey (Janet) and Gerry McVey (Sandy); his brother-in-law, John Tharan (Debbie); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Bill will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the compassionate nurses at Beebe Health Care and the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th at 10:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington where visitation will begin after 9:30 AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 92 Reads Way #205 New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020