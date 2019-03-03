|
William J. Nardo Jr.
New Castle - William J. Nardo Jr., of New Castle, Delaware peacefully passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at his loving daughter Pamela's home. He was the son of the late William V. Nardo Sr. and Rose Nardo. Married on October 1, 1953 to the late Helen A. Nardo. Together they raised 5 children and enjoyed traveling to Wildwood, NJ.
He will be dearly missed by his children William J. Nardo III (Karen) Middletown, De, Michael M. Nardo Sr. Newark, De, Michaela M. Nardo Branch (Ronnie) Wilmington, De., Pamela LeCompte (Eric) Elsmere, De. Bill leaves behind his grandchildren William IV, Danielle, Christopher, Michael Jr, Anthony, Jenna, Jaden, Sabrina, Giovanni, Mario, Brandon, Breanna, 12 great grandchildren, and his sister Marlene Nardo DiDonato, many neices, nephews, & cousins. He is predeceased by brother Daniel F. Nardo, sister Lucretia Serio, and daughter in law Deidre Nardo.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 4th 2019, 11am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service will begin at 12noon. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019