Chadds Ford - William J. Reinert, 74, of Chadds Ford, PA, formerly of Mantoloking, NJ passed away on September 9, 2019. He was a graduate of the Sanford School and St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Bill's career in fixed income sales spanned five decades starting in New York and eventually bringing him to the Brandywine Valley.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betsy Potter Reinert, their children Casey and Rob and his siblings Bob Reinert and Kathe Galinskie of Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ and Cindy Ruhl of Olympia, WA. He leaves behind the best friends anyone could ever have and a lifetime of happy memories.

Published in The News Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
