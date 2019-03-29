Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Interment
Private
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
William J. Rogers Jr.


1946 - 2019
William J. Rogers Jr. Obituary
William J. Rogers Jr.

- - William J. Rogers Jr. "Bill" age 72 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Taylor Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret "Marge" Rogers (nee Kissinger); step children Karen Knol (Todd) and their children Benjamin, Zachary, Jacob and Katherine; Christopher (Michele) and their children Mickey and Andi. Dear brother of George Rogers, Patricia Wayock (Thomas), Robert Rogers (Michelle) and Donna Cattin. Also survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Kissinger, Brother-in-law Paul Kissinger (Tina) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home 301 Chester Pike Norwood followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:30 AM. Int. will be held on Wednesday with Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Bill's name to the would be appreciated.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
