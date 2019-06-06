|
|
William J. Temple
Magnolia - William J. Temple, age 58, of Magnolia, DE, formerly of Newark, DE, died May 17, 2019.
He was the son of the late Harry H. and Eva J. Temple. Husband of Leslie Mills Temple.
Also survived by his step-daughter Megan Bryan and husband Bob. Sister Kathleen T. Campbell and husband Jimmy. Relatives and friends are invited to Services at 12 noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover, DE 19901 where friends may call starting at 10:00 am. For your convenience a complete Obituary is available and can be seen on Funeral Home's web-site, [email protected]
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019