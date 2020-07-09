William "Bill" J. WallachNewark - On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, William J. Wallach passed away at home after a long bout with prostate cancer.Bill was born October 14, 1958 in Schenectady, NY to Paul and Ann Wallach. He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1980. Bill married Orly (nee Maayan) Wallach on December 27, 1981 in Schenectady, and they lived with their two sons, Ron and Lee, in Louisville, KY; Knoxville, TN; Allentown, PA; and for the last 22 years in Newark, DE. Retired, Bill was previously the CEO of ILC Dover, LP.Bill loved nothing more than spending time with his four grandchildren ages 1-5. He had a passion for helping others, whether it was doling advice to his friends and family, providing youth career counseling through Jewish Family Services of Delaware, or visiting chemotherapy patients with his beloved granddog, Mason, as part of the PAWS for People pet therapy program. Bill was an avid cyclist and was a perennial fundraiser for Pan-Mass Challenge and the MS 150 charity rides. His perseverance, strength, and determination in all facets of his life are an inspiration to his friends and family.Bill is survived by his wife, Orly; two sons, Ron (Helena) and Lee (Susie); four grandchildren; and brother, Ben Wallach.A funeral service for immediate family was held at Beth Emeth Memorial Park in Wilmington, DE on July 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor may be sent to Pan-Mass Challenge, PAWS for People, or The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL