1/
William J. "Bill" Wallach
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" J. Wallach

Newark - On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, William J. Wallach passed away at home after a long bout with prostate cancer.

Bill was born October 14, 1958 in Schenectady, NY to Paul and Ann Wallach. He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1980. Bill married Orly (nee Maayan) Wallach on December 27, 1981 in Schenectady, and they lived with their two sons, Ron and Lee, in Louisville, KY; Knoxville, TN; Allentown, PA; and for the last 22 years in Newark, DE. Retired, Bill was previously the CEO of ILC Dover, LP.

Bill loved nothing more than spending time with his four grandchildren ages 1-5. He had a passion for helping others, whether it was doling advice to his friends and family, providing youth career counseling through Jewish Family Services of Delaware, or visiting chemotherapy patients with his beloved granddog, Mason, as part of the PAWS for People pet therapy program. Bill was an avid cyclist and was a perennial fundraiser for Pan-Mass Challenge and the MS 150 charity rides. His perseverance, strength, and determination in all facets of his life are an inspiration to his friends and family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Orly; two sons, Ron (Helena) and Lee (Susie); four grandchildren; and brother, Ben Wallach.

A funeral service for immediate family was held at Beth Emeth Memorial Park in Wilmington, DE on July 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor may be sent to Pan-Mass Challenge, PAWS for People, or The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved