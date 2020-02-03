Services
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
William J. Zack Jr.

William J. Zack Jr. Obituary
William J. Zack, Jr.

Wilmington - On January 31, 2020, William J. Zack, Jr. of Wilmington, DE, husband of the late Sonia B. (nee Beeghly) Zack, father of Kristine Blackwood, Kathryn Hajjar, Karin Murphy, also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 after 10:30 AM until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Lansdowne Friends School, 110 N. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050.

www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
