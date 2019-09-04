Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
1986 - 2019
William Johnston Obituary
William Johnston

Port Deposit, MD - William Dean Johnston, 33 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born March 20, 1986 in Newark, DE, he was the son of Douglas Jeffery Johnston and Connie Wilson Guthrie.

Billy soared to new heights his last day working for Bruce Industrial Company at the Philadelphia Marine Terminal as a crane repairman. He very much enjoyed working with his father and his Uncle Chris. Billy was enrolled in the apprentice program at the Hodgson Vo-Tech School of Newark, DE, in millwright pursuing his dream of advancing his career.

Billy loved his girls most of all. His soul mate, Kristina, was forever in his heart and thoughts. He cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles and was forever an Allen Iverson fan.

Billy is survived by his soul mate, Kristina Lynn Watson; daughters, Haley, Jaiden and Cailin; father, Doug Johnston; mother, Connie Guthrie; step-father, Jeff Guthrie; sister, Rachel Ann Johnston; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Billy is now in heaven with his paternal grandfather, Gary Johnston; maternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Wilson; cousins, Bryan Johnston and Stacy Billingham.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dean White of Churches of God General Conference will officiate. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
