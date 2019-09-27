Resources
William Joseph Stormer Jr.

William Joseph Stormer, Jr.

Claymont - William Joseph Stormer, Jr., age 75, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.

Bill moved to Wilmington, DE in 1964 from his home is Pittsburgh, PA to work for Chrysler Assembly Plant. After 30 years service, Bill retired in 1994 to his home in Claymont, DE. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Skewis and survived by his wife, Elaine (Starkey), son, Joshua McKnight (Valerie), sister, Sara Stormer Myers (James), Lancaster, KY, brother, Robert Stormer (Susan) Pittsburgh, PA, grandchildren, Leanna, Joshua, Jr., and Ryan McKnight, along with many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom he cherished. We will all miss Bill's quick wit and colorful stories. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
