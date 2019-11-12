Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
William K. "Bill" Roberts Sr.

William K. "Bill" Roberts Sr. Obituary
William K. "Bill" Roberts, Sr.

New Castle - William K. Roberts, Sr., known fondly as Bill, age 64, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
