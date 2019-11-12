|
William K. "Bill" Roberts, Sr.
New Castle - William K. Roberts, Sr., known fondly as Bill, age 64, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately.
