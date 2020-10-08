1/
William L. Adams
William L. Adams

West Fenwick Island - William L. Adams, age 91, of West Fenwick Island died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born in Wingate, MD and was one of six children of the late James H. and Lucille (Reynolds) Adams.

Bill retired from Delmarva Power and was in the Army Reserves for 20 years. Over his life time he belonged to many community and civic organizations. Bill was an avid fisherman and loved to build model Chesapeake Bay Skipjacks.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Dorman Adams of West Fenwick Island and a daughter, Deborah Adams of Salisbury, MD.

Bill requested that there be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
