William L. Crossan
Wilmington, DE - William L. Crossan, 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Arden Courts on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Alice (Prigg) and Edmond Crossan. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired as a machinist after more than 50 years with Cropper Machine. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Mary (Pritchard) Crossan, his brother, Edmond, Jr., his sister, Alice and his grandson, Mark W. Crossan, Jr.
Bill is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Theresa and Tom Kavanagh of Wilmington and Nancy and Edward Steck of Atlanta, GA; his son, Mark W. Crossan, Sr. and his wife, Anne-Marie of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Shelley, Tommy, Emmy, Jeffrey, Patrick, Kristy, Lauren and Joseph and his nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Arden Courts for the compassionate care they provided to Bill.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 6th at 11:30 at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Elizabeth Church, 908 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be sent to www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019