Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
2400 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington., DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Crossan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Crossan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William L. Crossan Obituary
William L. Crossan

Wilmington, DE - William L. Crossan, 96 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Arden Courts on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Alice (Prigg) and Edmond Crossan. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired as a machinist after more than 50 years with Cropper Machine. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Mary (Pritchard) Crossan, his brother, Edmond, Jr., his sister, Alice and his grandson, Mark W. Crossan, Jr.

Bill is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Theresa and Tom Kavanagh of Wilmington and Nancy and Edward Steck of Atlanta, GA; his son, Mark W. Crossan, Sr. and his wife, Anne-Marie of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Shelley, Tommy, Emmy, Jeffrey, Patrick, Kristy, Lauren and Joseph and his nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Arden Courts for the compassionate care they provided to Bill.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 6th at 11:30 at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Elizabeth Church, 908 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be sent to www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.