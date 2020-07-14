William (Bill) Lamb
Seaford - William (Bill) Lamb, age 95, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Formerly of Wilmington, Bill was born in Greensboro NC, son of Charles Edward and Rachel Rambo Lamb on October 5th, 1924. After serving three years in the Army during WWII, he moved to Wilmington where he was employed at the General Motors Plant for 37 years, retiring as Superintendent in the Production Dept. in 1992.
Bill married the love of his life, Jane, on April 16, 1949. Together they travelled and enjoyed life to the fullest, bringing joy to all who knew them. In 1992, they began their retirement by moving to Lewes. In recent years they moved to the Manor House in Seaford.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Jane Gordy Lamb; also, his sisters Margaret Thomas and Betty Ann Gibson-Simon, and his brother John T. Lamb, Sr.
He is survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Manor House Staff for their compassionate care and friendship to both Bill and Jane.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 on Friday, July 17th at Cranston's Funeral Home in Seaford with a viewing beginning a hour earlier. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 93 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
.