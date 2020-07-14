1/1
William (Bill) Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Lamb

Seaford - William (Bill) Lamb, age 95, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Formerly of Wilmington, Bill was born in Greensboro NC, son of Charles Edward and Rachel Rambo Lamb on October 5th, 1924. After serving three years in the Army during WWII, he moved to Wilmington where he was employed at the General Motors Plant for 37 years, retiring as Superintendent in the Production Dept. in 1992.

Bill married the love of his life, Jane, on April 16, 1949. Together they travelled and enjoyed life to the fullest, bringing joy to all who knew them. In 1992, they began their retirement by moving to Lewes. In recent years they moved to the Manor House in Seaford.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Jane Gordy Lamb; also, his sisters Margaret Thomas and Betty Ann Gibson-Simon, and his brother John T. Lamb, Sr.

He is survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Manor House Staff for their compassionate care and friendship to both Bill and Jane.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 on Friday, July 17th at Cranston's Funeral Home in Seaford with a viewing beginning a hour earlier. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 93 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cranston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved