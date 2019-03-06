William Lewis Scott, Sr.



Wilmington - William Lewis Scott, Sr., age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born in 1928 in Wilkes Barre, PA, William was the son of the late Malcolm and Anna (Davis) Scott. He was a graduate of Myers High School graduating in 1945. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. Later, he worked for Delmarva Power & Light as a lineman and trouble shooter, retiring in 1990 with 38 years of service. His wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann (Maxwell) Scott, predeceased him in 2011.



William was one of the founding members of St. Catherine of Sienna Parrish where he was the lector for many years. He was also a former member of American Legion Post #4.



William was an avid reader and a University of Delaware Football and Eagles Fan. He could also be found during the summer months pedaling a trike in the Prices Corner area.



He will be dearly missed by his children, William L. Scott Jr. and his wife Pamela of Wilmington, DE, his daughters, Diane DiNorscia and her husband Justin of Hockessin, DE and Donna Fileti and her husband Michael of Hockessin, DE; and six loving grandchildren, William L. Scott III, Megan Scott, Michael Lindsay, Matthew Lindsay, Benjamin Fileti and Jill Fileti and 3 great-grandchild, Liam, Logan and Lucas Lindsay. Also surviving is his sister, Edith Holvey of Batavia, NY.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th at 11 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends and family are invited to visitation after 10 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Catherine's of Sienna Church at the address above. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary