William Lyon "Bill" Gerow, Jr.
Wilmington - William Lyon "Bill" Gerow, Jr., age 71, passed away after a long illness at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Eleanor and William L. Gerow, Sr. Bill graduated from Brandywine HS in 1965, then from the University of Delaware and received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia. He retired from Newark HS where he taught Social Studies and Photography. Bill's passion in life was long distance running which he shared while coaching Cross Country and Track.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dot Gerow, a brother Jeff and a large extended family.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 9-11 am at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, Dot requests donations be made to , www.michaeljfox.org/
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019