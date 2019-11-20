Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gerow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lyon "Bill" Gerow Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lyon "Bill" Gerow Jr. Obituary
William Lyon "Bill" Gerow, Jr.

Wilmington - William Lyon "Bill" Gerow, Jr., age 71, passed away after a long illness at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Eleanor and William L. Gerow, Sr. Bill graduated from Brandywine HS in 1965, then from the University of Delaware and received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia. He retired from Newark HS where he taught Social Studies and Photography. Bill's passion in life was long distance running which he shared while coaching Cross Country and Track.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dot Gerow, a brother Jeff and a large extended family.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 9-11 am at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, Dot requests donations be made to , www.michaeljfox.org/

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -