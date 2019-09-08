|
William M.
Brown, Jr.
Wilmington - William Morris Brown, Jr. age 94, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Patricia Bailey, of Claymont, DE.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Atonement Methodist Church, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Visitation is scheduled for 10-11 AM with the memorial service immediately following. Interment is private.
To read full obituary please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019