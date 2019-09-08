Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atonement Methodist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Atonement Methodist Church
3519 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Brown Jr. Obituary
William M.

Brown, Jr.

Wilmington - William Morris Brown, Jr. age 94, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Patricia Bailey, of Claymont, DE.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Atonement Methodist Church, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Visitation is scheduled for 10-11 AM with the memorial service immediately following. Interment is private.

To read full obituary please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now