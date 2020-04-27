|
|
William M. Dorris, Sr.
Wilmington - William "Bill" Michael Dorris Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Born in Wilmington on May 31, 1938, he was the son of the late John and Alice (Neff) Dorris.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mildred (Shaw) Dorris; three children, William Dorris Jr., Kimberly Damiani (David Sr.) and Michael Dorris; four grandchildren, David Jr., Daniel (Cassidy), Kimberly and Matthew Damiani; siblings, Alice Mercante and Robert Dorris; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Dorris and John Dorris Jr.
Bill grew up in Willow Run and was an altar boy for St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where he also attended grade school. Bill was a graduate of Alexis I. duPont High School, class of 1956. He was a truck driver for Carpenter's Motor Freight for 30 years and was a member of Teamsters Local 326. Bill was happily married to his loving wife, Mildred for 59 wonderful years and shared three children and four grandchildren together. Bill was cared for by his wife for 25 years when diagnosed with Peripheral Neuropathy in 1995.
Bill loved celebrating family birthdays, parades, holidays and spending his summers at Bethany Beach, DE. In his leisure, Bill enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and The Three Stooges. He was an avid baseball and football fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Dallas Cowboys. Bill will be greatly missed by his family but will forever be in our hearts.
On behalf of Bill and Mildred, heartfelt thanks are extended to the home health care workers from Christiana Care who came to the home and provided additional care.
In compliance with current directives relative to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass to honor Bill's life will be celebrated at a later date at St. John the Beloved Church, where he was a parishioner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (www.foundationforpn.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020