William M. "Pop-Pop" "Mitch" Hynson Jr.
1927 - 2020
William M. "Mitch" "Pop-Pop" Hynson, Jr.

Wilmington - William M. "Mitch" "Pop-Pop" Hynson, Jr., age 92, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on December 11, 1927, he was a son of the late Elma (Waller) and William M. Hynson, Sr. After graduating from Brown Vocational High School, Mitch went on to service his country in the US Navy. He made his career as an ironworker for many years.

Even at 92, Mitch was very active and never liked to stay still. He enjoyed working on cars, vegetable gardening, making fishing sinkers, collecting cans to recycle, and leather working.

In addition to his parents, Mitch was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Hynson; son, Kevin Hynson; brother, Tommy E. Hynson; and sister, Barbara A. Thompson. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Hynson and grandchildren, Paul M. Hynson and Tracy Williamson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
