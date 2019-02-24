|
William M. Schofield
- - William M. Schofield (Billy) age 62, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Billy was truly an angel on this earth, known for his peaceful, loving nature by all who had the pleasure of spending time in his company.
Billy was predeceased by his devoted parents J. Edward Schofield, Jr and Virginia (Ginny) Bowe Schofield. He is survived by his siblings Edward, Carol, Joseph (Lisa), Paul Francis and Michael Schofield (Roberta), Linda Cornely (John), Ginny Schlotterback (Tom) and Peggy Schofield Towler (Keith).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Stockley Center, Hurlock Headstart, Interim HealthCare, Easter Seals, Christiana Hospital, Compassionate Care and countless other dedicated and selfless individuals that enriched Billy's daily life.
Funeral services will be private. For online condolences, visit Arcarofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to DFRC-Delaware Foundation Reaching Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark DE 19702.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019