Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
William Martin Hession


1921 - 2019
William Martin Hession Obituary
William Martin Hession

Claymont - William M. Hession, age 98, departed this life on December 19, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.

Bill was born on March 1, 1921, to William Michael and Mildred (Smith) Hession. He grew up in Wilmington and was among the first class to attend P.S. DuPont when it opened in September 1935.

A sports fan and player all his life, Bill played semi-pro football as quarterback/defensive back for the Wilmington Clippers 1939-1940, earning $5 per game. He loved playing horseshoes in competition, and around 1947 started bowling in team competition. Bill's bowling activities included rolling a near-perfect 299 game when he was a young 82 years old. His bowling career spanned over 70 years until he finally retired his bowling ball at age 97.

Bill was a proud Navy veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific from November, 1942 to November, 1945. After the war, he joined the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for over 30 years before retiring in 1977.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Peggy), his brothers, Robley and Howard, his son, Jeff (William J.) and granddaughter, Julia. He is survived by daughter, Holly Newton; son, Jack Hession; grandchildren, Alesia Griffith, Will Hession, Gretchen Bazela, Chris Hession, John Hession, Jim Hession and Jennifer Hession, as well as eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, Delaware 19703, at 11am on Saturday, December 28, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment will be private.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
