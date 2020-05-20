William McGuinness
1936 - 2020
William McGuinness

William E. "Bill" McGuinness, age 83, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bill was born to the late William T. and Dorothy McGuinness. He grew up in Wilmington, DE, and was a 1954 graduate of Salesianum High School. He retired from Avon Products in 1999. Bill was married to Ann for 62 years - the love of his life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Mary Beth and Steve Shadwell; Susan Justison; Lisa and Mike Naughton; Julianne and Glenn LeFevre; Kristin Harvey; Kerry and Anthony Dabbraccio. 11 Grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren.

Services will be private

For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com




Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to Uncle Bill's family; Ciaci Ann, know that our fondest memories have been growing up and visiting your and Uncle Bill's house and all our cousins. Love, Tom and Ginny.
Thomas Kennard
Family
May 15, 2020
I worked with Bill for 30 years at Avon. He was a great friend. He was a great family man and you could tell how much he loved them. Ann and family I am so sorry for your loss.
Tom Patille
May 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. Sending our prayers to the McGuinness family from Karen & Kevin Flanigan and family.
Kevin Flanigan
Friend
May 14, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Bill's passing... My husband, Bobby and I both had the pleasure of working with him at Avon... He and Bobby worked together from 1969 to 1993. I worked primarily in Finance from 1978 to 1993, and then in the Call Center until Bill retired, so I knew Bill more thru Bobby than as a co-worker, but he always had a smile and a kind word when our paths crossed. Bobby always spoke very highly of Bill and shared stories of Bill's love and devotion to his wife and daughters... You will all be in my thoughts and prayers.... I have no doubt that Bill will be watching over all of you with pride and love... May all of your memories wrap their arms around you like a hug from Bill, and help soothe the heartache, just a little... Rest easy, Bill... Say hi to Bobby for me.. I know he was at the gates to meet you...
Carol Fretz
Coworker
May 14, 2020
I worked with Bill for 34 years. He was humorous, and an all around "great person". I know he loved his wife dearly and his 6 girls, they are what he lived for. R.I.P. you will be greatly missed. Norma (Morrison) Laws
Norma Laws
May 14, 2020
He was my favorite Uncle. My sympathy to Cioci Ann and the girls.
Eileen Burke
Family
May 14, 2020
He was the BEST father a daughter could ever have.
I will truly miss him beyond words.
Julianne LeFevre
Daughter
