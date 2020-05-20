William McGuinness
William E. "Bill" McGuinness, age 83, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Bill was born to the late William T. and Dorothy McGuinness. He grew up in Wilmington, DE, and was a 1954 graduate of Salesianum High School. He retired from Avon Products in 1999. Bill was married to Ann for 62 years - the love of his life.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Mary Beth and Steve Shadwell; Susan Justison; Lisa and Mike Naughton; Julianne and Glenn LeFevre; Kristin Harvey; Kerry and Anthony Dabbraccio. 11 Grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren.
Services will be private
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.