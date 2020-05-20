I am so sad to hear of Bill's passing... My husband, Bobby and I both had the pleasure of working with him at Avon... He and Bobby worked together from 1969 to 1993. I worked primarily in Finance from 1978 to 1993, and then in the Call Center until Bill retired, so I knew Bill more thru Bobby than as a co-worker, but he always had a smile and a kind word when our paths crossed. Bobby always spoke very highly of Bill and shared stories of Bill's love and devotion to his wife and daughters... You will all be in my thoughts and prayers.... I have no doubt that Bill will be watching over all of you with pride and love... May all of your memories wrap their arms around you like a hug from Bill, and help soothe the heartache, just a little... Rest easy, Bill... Say hi to Bobby for me.. I know he was at the gates to meet you...

Carol Fretz

Coworker