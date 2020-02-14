|
William "Bill" Mellon, Sr.
Wilmington - William "Bill" Caldwell Mellon, Sr., age 67, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Bill was a loving husband, father, and Gramps who cherished time spent with his family - especially the grandchildren. He loved all types of music and was a great drummer. Bill had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed vacationing in Las Vegas, watching Jeopardy and boxing, and doing crossword puzzles. He will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his children, Angela Moore (Barry) and Andrew Mellon (Dana); mother, Anne DiPiero (Peter); grandchildren, Archer and Harlow; and sisters, Lisa Stefanide and Elizabeth DiPiero. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margie Mellon; son, William C. Mellon, Jr.; father, William P. Mellon; and sister, Paula Slutz.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bill's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vincent Tambourelli Family Assistance Fund C/O AtTAcK Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020