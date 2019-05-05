|
William Michael Dowling Jr.
formerly of Wilmington - William Michael Dowling Jr., 70, was born on July 15, 1948. He passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor, Maine after fighting a tough battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mike was surrounded by his family and loved ones in his final moments on earth.
Mike grew up in the 9th Ward in Wilmington, DE and he attended parochial school at Christ Our King. After graduation, Mike played most sports (baseball as a catcher, wrestling, and football) at P.S. DuPont High School and he Earned his high school diploma from P.S in 1966.
He was a loving father, husband, coach, teacher, brother, and mentor who inspired many people who he met in his lifetime. He graduated from Widener University located in Chester, Pennsylvania and spent many hours at the school passionately playing football and obtaining his degree in Education. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Florida where he pursued a life-long career of coaching football and teaching, which was his true passion and calling.
In 1977, he was hired at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida and became the head football coach in 1979. He taught World History, Economics, and American History. He did a wonderful job applying the skills that he taught in the classroom to his football games. Many players reminisce on the Phalanx, a Greek Military Formation. Students could be heard screaming Phalanx at the start of every kick off in hopes of a touchdown, so that they would receive extra credit in the classroom. He also bet every freshman one dollar that he would beat them in a bench press. Some students still have that dollar. He always came up with innovative and fun ways to get all of his students fired up for the Friday night football games. Mike had four perfect regular seasons at 10-0 and won six district championships and one regional championship. He was a man of many accomplishments.
Mike loved his family and was known for being a wonderful father to his children. He spent many wonderful summers on the coast of Maine biking around the island, eating lobster rolls on their deck, and creating special memories with his family.
He left behind his wife, Laurie Elderkin Dowling; his two children, Will Dowling & Courtney Morton and stepdaughter, Meghan Ziegler. He also left behind his three granddaughters, Ellie Ziegler, Addison Ziegler and Octavia Carter-Dowling. Mike came from a family of five brothers. He is survived by John Dowling and Richard Dowling.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall in Sarasota, Florida. The details will be released in the next couple of weeks.
Mike's brain and spinal cord will be donated to Boston University at the Concussion Legacy Foundation in hopes of finding a cure for this terrible disease.
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019