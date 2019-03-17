|
William N. "Bill" Hollandsworth
New Castle - William N. "Bill" Hollandsworth, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Born in Hillsboro, WV on March 7, 1933, he was a son of the late Charles and Frances (Morgan) Hollandsworth. Bill worked as a truck driver with Teamsters Local #326 for more than 40 years, retiring in 1996. He was a long-time member of New Castle Moose Lodge #1578, holding a number of offices over the years. In his spare time he enjoyed working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Doris A. (Jones) Hollandsworth; daughter, Kathleen A. Smith; siblings, Jack Hollandsworth, Mary Pantuliano and Madeline "Peg" Rose; and grandson, Walter A. Smith III. He is survived by his children, Veronica "Ronnie" Logan (Harry) and William C. Hollandsworth, both of New Castle; siblings, Samuel Hollandsworth of Buena Vista, VA, Joseph Hollandsworth of Wilmington, DE and Virginia Click of Victoria, TX; grandchildren, Laura "Chrissy" Schenck and Diana Nicole Roberts; and great grandchildren, Addison, Alexandra, Zachary and Joshua.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Moose Ritual will begin at 7 pm. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Mooseheart Charities, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
