William N. "Willy" Kendall, III
Middletown, DE - William N. Kendall, III., " Willy Will", 'The Babe", "Willy Poo" 31 of Middletown, DE, formerly of Smyrna, DE, Cortez, CO and Mesa, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2019.
Willy was a free spirit and a wanderer. He loved Arizona and couldn't wait to go back. He liked all types of music, tattoos and loved to debate. He had a love for animals, kids and family vacations and will be dearly missed by all.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents William Sr. and Dorothy Parker, his paternal grandparents Mary June Williamson and William Kendall, Sr. and numerous aunts and uncles.
Willy is survived by his parents, William Jr. and Betty Kendall of Middletown, DE; his aunts Alice, Kristine and his Uncle Billy, as well as numerous cousins and second cousins.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday February 9 from 1:30-3pm with a memorial service to follow at 3pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Willy's name may be made to the Delaware SPCA, www.delspca.org or atTAcK addiction, www.attackaddiction.org. To send online condolences, visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019