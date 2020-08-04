William O. Alls
Wilmington - William O. Alls (Bill), age 80, of New Castle, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare in North Wilmington. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Alice N. Alls, and brother Robert Alls. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Diana P. Alls, daughter Deborah A. Atkinson, son Darren J. Alls, and granddaughters Kaylin Atkinson, Kelsey Atkinson and Riley Alls. In keeping with the current directives pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
.