William O. Harrison Jr.
Wilmington - William O. Harrison Jr. age 80 of Wilmington Delaware, passed away on March 21, 2019.
Bill was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School. He retired from Delmarva Power where he worked for 35 years. After retirement, he went to work part time at Union Park.
He enjoyed his family, carving decoys and spending time with his friends at the bagel shop.
He is predeceased by his wife Mildred Harrison, brother Wayne Harrison and his parents Delma Price and William Harrison.
Survivors: Loving father of Debbie (Dean) Forgey, William O.(Michele Barbaccio) Harrison III and Carra (Jason) Matura, cherished grandfather of Derek, Amanda and Megan Forgey, Carly Breen and Colton Matura, great-grandfather of Clara Forgey.
Memorial Service: 11am, Saturday March 30 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation: 10-11am on Saturday at the church. Burial: Private
In lieu of flowers contributions to the , 99 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019