Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. "Bill" Clark Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. "Bill" Clark Jr. Obituary
William P. "Bill" Clark Jr.

Wilmington - William P Clark Jr. "Bill" passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 82.

Bill was born on Feb. 28, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, to father William P. Clark Sr and mother Rosanna Clark. He was the youngest of three. He was a devoted husband to his loving wife Elena M Clark for over 61yrs, a wonderful father to five children, fifteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, and shooting. He loved to gather and spend time with his family and friends, where he would reminisce over his old hunting and fishing adventures. He was known to all his shooting buddies as Papi.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Clark and sister Joan McFarland. He is survived by his wife Elena; children William P Clark III (Mary Ann), Robert Clark (Kim), Connie Davis (Robert), Shari Smith (Richard), and Richard Clark (Samantha); grandchildren Mickie, Billy, Cindy, Melissa, Jennifer, Brianna, Robert, Chance, Elena, Alyssa, David, Dalton, Alicia, Logan, Samuel; and eighteen great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mealey Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 2866 Wilmington, DE, (302) 652-5913, to offset funeral service expenses. Memorial service details will be available at a future date. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for updated service information.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now