William P. "Bill" Clark Jr.
Wilmington - William P Clark Jr. "Bill" passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 82.
Bill was born on Feb. 28, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, to father William P. Clark Sr and mother Rosanna Clark. He was the youngest of three. He was a devoted husband to his loving wife Elena M Clark for over 61yrs, a wonderful father to five children, fifteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, and shooting. He loved to gather and spend time with his family and friends, where he would reminisce over his old hunting and fishing adventures. He was known to all his shooting buddies as Papi.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Clark and sister Joan McFarland. He is survived by his wife Elena; children William P Clark III (Mary Ann), Robert Clark (Kim), Connie Davis (Robert), Shari Smith (Richard), and Richard Clark (Samantha); grandchildren Mickie, Billy, Cindy, Melissa, Jennifer, Brianna, Robert, Chance, Elena, Alyssa, David, Dalton, Alicia, Logan, Samuel; and eighteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mealey Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 2866 Wilmington, DE, (302) 652-5913, to offset funeral service expenses. Memorial service details will be available at a future date. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for updated service information.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020