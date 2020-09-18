William P. Masiello



Mohnton, PA - William P. Masiello, 88, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 4, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife of over 30 years, Suzanne "Sue" Masiello. Bill was born in NYC on Aug. 7, 1932 to the late Vincent "Jim" Masiello and Amelia "Millie" Masiello who then moved their family to Wilmington, DE. Along with his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Masiello. In addition to his wife Sue, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Masiello and wife Nancy; his children, Vincent Masiello and companion Gina Albero, William Masiello, Christopher Masiello, Renee' Cicchino and husband Vincent, and Kimberly Bazen and husband Thomas; 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.



Bill was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School where he was an outstanding basketball player starring in the first St. Elizabeth's High School Basketball team in 1949 and continuing on to play for Goldey-Beacom College. Bill then went on to join the U.S. Army where he honorably and proudly served his Country. After his time in the service, he went to work for Chrysler where he was a devoted employee for 32 years. Upon retiring, he moved to The Villages in Florida where he enjoyed being an avid golf player. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always happy and lived his life succeeding in making others happy. He was an easy-going person who never had a bad word to say about anyone and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.



A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Charles P, Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805.



