1/1
William P. Masiello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William P. Masiello

Mohnton, PA - William P. Masiello, 88, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 4, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife of over 30 years, Suzanne "Sue" Masiello. Bill was born in NYC on Aug. 7, 1932 to the late Vincent "Jim" Masiello and Amelia "Millie" Masiello who then moved their family to Wilmington, DE. Along with his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Masiello. In addition to his wife Sue, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Masiello and wife Nancy; his children, Vincent Masiello and companion Gina Albero, William Masiello, Christopher Masiello, Renee' Cicchino and husband Vincent, and Kimberly Bazen and husband Thomas; 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Bill was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School where he was an outstanding basketball player starring in the first St. Elizabeth's High School Basketball team in 1949 and continuing on to play for Goldey-Beacom College. Bill then went on to join the U.S. Army where he honorably and proudly served his Country. After his time in the service, he went to work for Chrysler where he was a devoted employee for 32 years. Upon retiring, he moved to The Villages in Florida where he enjoyed being an avid golf player. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always happy and lived his life succeeding in making others happy. He was an easy-going person who never had a bad word to say about anyone and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Charles P, Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved