William P. "Bill" Morgan
New Castle - William P. Morgan, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in West Grove, PA, Bill was the son of the late Alfred and Julie (Dignan) Morgan. He graduated from St. Agnes High School, served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War, and worked for the DuPont Company at the Experimental Station for 33 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council #4990 where he served as a Fourth Degree Knight. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Alfred and George Morgan.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Leo) Morgan; his daughters, Lynda Bell, Stacy Casaletto; his son, David Morgan (Julie); seven grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE, where friends and family are invited to a viewing after 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020