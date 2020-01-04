Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for William Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. "Bill" Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. "Bill" Morgan Obituary
William P. "Bill" Morgan

New Castle - William P. Morgan, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in West Grove, PA, Bill was the son of the late Alfred and Julie (Dignan) Morgan. He graduated from St. Agnes High School, served proudly in the US Navy during the Korean War, and worked for the DuPont Company at the Experimental Station for 33 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council #4990 where he served as a Fourth Degree Knight. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Alfred and George Morgan.

Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Leo) Morgan; his daughters, Lynda Bell, Stacy Casaletto; his son, David Morgan (Julie); seven grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE, where friends and family are invited to a viewing after 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now