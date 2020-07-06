William R. "Billy" Bernert
Wilmington - William R. "Billy" Bernert, age 57, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Blackwood, NJ, beloved husband of Catherine [Ciccarelli] Kennedy Bernert, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long illness.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis (701 N. Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805) and TJUH Department of Medical Oncology (834 Chestnut St, The Ben Franklin Building, Suite 320, Philadelphia, PA 19107) are preferred. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
