William R. Hayes



William R. Hayes, age 73, passed away suddenly on Saturday, 6/13/20. He was known as Mr. Bill to many of the CYM softball teams he umpired over the years and was a lifetime member of the Minquas Fire Company. He worked for DART for 36 years, Wilmington Blue Rocks for 19 years and Sutton Bus Company for 7 years. He was known as Bill the Bus driver on WJBR on the morning show for his weather predictions (more accurate than any Philly Meteorologist, especially Hurricane Schwartz, as he'd like to say). Bill served two tours of duty in Vietnam, volunteering to go back for his second tour. He loved his trips to Disney World as much as he loved feeding the birds and squirrels that lived by the house. He was a life long Phillies / Eagles fan, who, like so many others, loved to yell at the teams but couldn't have been happier when the Eagles won (FINALLY) the 2018 Superbowl. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Theresa, having just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January. He is also survived by his brother, Bob, his daughter, Noel, his son, Brian, and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society (302-427-8514) or the Minquas Fire Company would be much appreciated. Due to the virus, burial will be private.









