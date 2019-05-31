|
William Ralph "Bill" White III
New Castle - William "Bill" White III went home on May 28, 2019 to be with Our Lord and the predeceased, father, William R White Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Mae Hoon; mother, Rose White; brother, Harry White; sister, Cindy Hoon; and niece, Christy White. He is survived by wife and best friend of 53 years, Georgianna; son, William IV (Donna); daughters, Tammy (Kenneth), Tina, Debbie (Trala/Breen), Jennifer (Latch/White); grandchildren, Samantha, William V (Lisa), Katrina (Zach), Anthony (Arianna), Kenneth Jr, Tanner and Chase; great granddaughter, Piper RaeLynne; brothers, Bobby Hoon, Ralph White; sister, Susan White; and cousin, Bob White. A man with fewest words, but the most wisdom will forever be missed by all the hearts that he has touched.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In remembrance of William Ralph White III, his family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the by phone at 1-(877)832-6997 or by webpage at
