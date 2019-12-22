|
William (Billy) Raymond Hetlzer
Delaware City - William Hetzler, age 68, of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 to be with his lord and savior.
Born in Wilmington on October 15, 1951. He is survived by his children, Barbara Ann Reagan, Monica Hetzler, and Wesley Hetzler, as well as, many other family and friends who loved him dearly.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Brandywine Valley Funeral Care, 412 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington DE 19809, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, 2019