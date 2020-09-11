William Robert Finch



Oak Hill - William Robert Finch, age 87, passed away on September 9, 2020.



He was husband of 47 years to his predeceased wife, Elizabeth Jane Finch, with whom he had a family of one daughter, Elizabeth Dorothy Finch, and two sons, Robert Daryl Finch and Richard Dana Finch.



Willard was a Sheet Metal Worker for 47 years in Local 19 of Wilmington, Delaware. A Roofer for 12 years as well as an Iron Worker and Welder.



Willard was Scout Master and Assistant Scout Master in the 1970s and 1980s for Troop 65 at Elsmere Presbyterian Church. He took troops down part of the Appalachian Trail, as well as to Philmont in New Mexico, and canoeing in Maine, to three National Jamborees, and to one World Jamboree through Scandinavia.



Willard Robert Finch was a believing Christian who held the position of an Elder at the Elsmere Presbyterian Church, having been a member since the age of 8. He also was a member of the Building & Grounds Committee at the Elsmere Presbyterian Church where he did many jobs such as repairing and maintaining the tile roof, steeple, and chimneys of the church. As a metal worker and a roofer, he also worked on other churches such as St. Mary's in Hockessin, and Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Concord Pike.



An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington, DE 19805.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Christ the Cornerstone, 6 N Clifton Ave. Wilm., DE 19805, beside BJ's. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.



