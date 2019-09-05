Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Post 28
38716 Legion Rd
Millsboro, DE
William J. Robinson, Jr.

Millsboro - William "Joe" Robinson, Jr., age 80, of Riverdale Park, Millsboro, DE passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his friends and his loving and devoted wife Cindy.

Preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Robinson, Son, Joey Robinson and granddaughter, Jennifer Robison, Sister Patricia Angle and her husband Ken Angle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (McMonigle) Robinson; loving daughter Cynthia Robinson (John), two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Cameron Norris, brother Bud Robinson (Phyllis), sister Barbara Christian (Ray) and many nieces and nephews.

Retired millwright local 1545, USMC proudly served. Masonic Lodge 37, Dagsboro, DE, American Legion Post 28 and a devoted lifetime volunteer charter member at Am Vets 2, Millsboro, DE.

Celebration of life will be held at The American Legion Post 28, 38716 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE on September 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00pm. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in Joe's name to the American Legion Post 28.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
