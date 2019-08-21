|
William S. Burton
New Castle - William S. Burton, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Bill was voted "Most likely to succeed" in the class of 1952 at Seaford High School. After the University of Delaware, he worked on many piping and engineering jobs in PA and surrounding areas. Bill was a mechanical engineer who worked with the State Highway Department and was part of the team that built the John F. Kennedy Highway. He had the privilege of meeting President John F. Kennedy. Bill proudly served in the National Guard.
Bill is survived by his sister, Mary Helen Price (Joseph) of Clayton, DE; nieces, L. Michele Bungo (Barry) and Christa J DelliCompagni (Jeff); and nephews, Andrew B. Price (Jennifer) and James W. Burton. He was preceded in death by his brother, James T. Burton, Jr. in 2001.
Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019