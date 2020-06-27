William S. "Billy" Campbell
Wilmington - William S. ("Billy") Campbell of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, June 24, 2020. Billy was born in Wilmington on November 17, 1950 to the late Tom and Sara (Lumb) Campbell.
He was a 1968 graduate of Wilmington High School and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor for the State of Delaware in 2014.
Billy was a kind, generous and loving man, and the world was a better place because of him. He loved playing on his seniors' softball league, going to Delaware Park and searching for antiques at flea markets and yard sales. For the past four years, his greatest joy was being with his devoted and loving companion, Candy Cochran. Their relationship was a special one. They equally loved travelling, having fun, any event involving friends and family, or just being together.
Billy was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose Marie (D'Onofrio) who passed away in 2013; his brothers, Tommy and Ben, sister Suzanne Campbell, and step-daughter Lisa Qualls. His is survived by his sisters Patricia Ryan (John) of Ocean View, Carol Smith (Jim) and Linda Attix (Chuck) of Wilmington, and his brother Jimmy (Kathy) of Newark. He is also survived by his stepdaughters Karen Wilkinson and her daughter Rose, Jamie Biggs (Jimmy) and her daughter Alex, and his step-son-in-law, Tim Qualls.
The family asks that you honor Billy and the good man that he was by being kind, respecting others, and helping those in need. Tell your family and those who mean the most to you that you love them. And, always give really big hugs. Billy would like that.
Funeral services will be held privately due to COVID 19 restrictions. Online condolences and fond memories of Billy may be offered at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.