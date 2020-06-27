William S. "Billy" Campbell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. "Billy" Campbell

Wilmington - William S. ("Billy") Campbell of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, June 24, 2020. Billy was born in Wilmington on November 17, 1950 to the late Tom and Sara (Lumb) Campbell.

He was a 1968 graduate of Wilmington High School and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor for the State of Delaware in 2014.

Billy was a kind, generous and loving man, and the world was a better place because of him. He loved playing on his seniors' softball league, going to Delaware Park and searching for antiques at flea markets and yard sales. For the past four years, his greatest joy was being with his devoted and loving companion, Candy Cochran. Their relationship was a special one. They equally loved travelling, having fun, any event involving friends and family, or just being together.

Billy was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose Marie (D'Onofrio) who passed away in 2013; his brothers, Tommy and Ben, sister Suzanne Campbell, and step-daughter Lisa Qualls. His is survived by his sisters Patricia Ryan (John) of Ocean View, Carol Smith (Jim) and Linda Attix (Chuck) of Wilmington, and his brother Jimmy (Kathy) of Newark. He is also survived by his stepdaughters Karen Wilkinson and her daughter Rose, Jamie Biggs (Jimmy) and her daughter Alex, and his step-son-in-law, Tim Qualls.

The family asks that you honor Billy and the good man that he was by being kind, respecting others, and helping those in need. Tell your family and those who mean the most to you that you love them. And, always give really big hugs. Billy would like that.

Funeral services will be held privately due to COVID 19 restrictions. Online condolences and fond memories of Billy may be offered at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved