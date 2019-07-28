|
William S. "Butch" Leach
Elsmere - Bill passed away at home on July 11, 2019.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Adele (Mikos) and Edward Leach.
He was the proud owner and operator of Bargain TV Service in Elsmere for over 40 years. When Bill wasn't working, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Leach, and brother, Eric Leach.
Bill will be dearly missed by his children, William, Colleen, Patrick, and Matthew; 6 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the committal service for Bill at Cathedral Cemetery, 2300 Lancaster Ave., Wilm., DE 19805, on Mon, Jul 29 at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made to the Delaware SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019