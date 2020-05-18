William S. Wyre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. Wyre

Newark - William S. Wyre, 62, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

William loved to travel especially to Jamaica and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

William is survived by his wife, Janis Wehrle; sons: Wes (Tiffany) Wyre and Brian (Shannan) Wyre; sisters: Theresa (Robert) Maney and Anna (David) Armstrong; 8 grandchildren and former sister in law, Donna Wyre, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Wyre is preceded in death by his son, John Wyre and brother, John Wyre.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

STRANO & FEELEY

FAMILY FUNERAL

HOME

(302) 731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved