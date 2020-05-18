William S. Wyre
Newark - William S. Wyre, 62, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
William loved to travel especially to Jamaica and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
William is survived by his wife, Janis Wehrle; sons: Wes (Tiffany) Wyre and Brian (Shannan) Wyre; sisters: Theresa (Robert) Maney and Anna (David) Armstrong; 8 grandchildren and former sister in law, Donna Wyre, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Wyre is preceded in death by his son, John Wyre and brother, John Wyre.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
