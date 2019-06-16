William Samuel Vickery, "Colonel"



Wilmington - William Samuel Vickery, known by his friends and family as "Colonel", age 54, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 13, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, Bill was the son of the late Sylvia (Hand) and William Vickery. Bill graduated from Chester High School and went on to work as an Assistant Vice President of Banking at Citi Bank. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, loved music and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Most of all, Bill put his family first and cherished the time he spent with them.



Bill is survived by his wife and partner of 24 years, Sherry (Crowley) Vickery; his daughters, Valerie Vickery (Philip Klemow) of Frackville, PA and Lauren Vickery of Wilmington, DE; his granddaughters, Madisyn and Kylee Klemow; sisters, Georgette Miller of Marcus Hook, PA, Darlene Kowalek (Dennis) of Trainer, PA, and Victoria Vickery of Brookhaven, PA; his brother, Kurt Gilgore of Claymont, DE; and his mother-in-law, Sherry Jacobs (Donald) of Wilmington, DE; two goddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.



A visitation will be held on June 20, 2019 from 12 P.M to 1 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 1 P.M at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713, or the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com