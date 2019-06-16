Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vickery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Samuel "Colonel" Vickery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Samuel "Colonel" Vickery Obituary
William Samuel Vickery, "Colonel"

Wilmington - William Samuel Vickery, known by his friends and family as "Colonel", age 54, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 13, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, Bill was the son of the late Sylvia (Hand) and William Vickery. Bill graduated from Chester High School and went on to work as an Assistant Vice President of Banking at Citi Bank. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, loved music and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Most of all, Bill put his family first and cherished the time he spent with them.

Bill is survived by his wife and partner of 24 years, Sherry (Crowley) Vickery; his daughters, Valerie Vickery (Philip Klemow) of Frackville, PA and Lauren Vickery of Wilmington, DE; his granddaughters, Madisyn and Kylee Klemow; sisters, Georgette Miller of Marcus Hook, PA, Darlene Kowalek (Dennis) of Trainer, PA, and Victoria Vickery of Brookhaven, PA; his brother, Kurt Gilgore of Claymont, DE; and his mother-in-law, Sherry Jacobs (Donald) of Wilmington, DE; two goddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

A visitation will be held on June 20, 2019 from 12 P.M to 1 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 1 P.M at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713, or the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now