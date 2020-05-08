William Sanford Sawin
Wilmington - William Sanford Sawin, age 91, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Bill lived his life his way and was able to live on his own until almost the end. He was a Life Member of the Hockessin Fire Company having joined in 1952. In 1930, the Sawin family started the Sunny Hills School which is now known as Sanford School in Hockessin. In the beginning it was a boarding school and the Sawin family lived on the property. Bill often spoke of the early days of the school and remained a strong supporter of Sanford School throughout his life.
During the Korean War, Bill served honorably in the US Army. Bill was a proud American and a proud Delawarean
Bill is survived by his nephews Stephen Sawin and Doug Sawin and by his nieces Nancy McNamara and Delores Macliesh and by many friends who will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Sanford School, 6900 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2020.