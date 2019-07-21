Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
William Shetzler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shetzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Shetzler


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Shetzler Obituary
William "Bill" Shetzler

Odessa - William "Bill" E. Shetzler Sr., age 74, of Odessa, DE passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2019.

A Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 am with a Masonic Service beginning at 10:45 am at the Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall, 304 Main Street, Odessa, DE 19730. Visitation will be from 10 - 10:45 am. Burial with full firemen's honors will be held in Old Drawyers Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill's memory to Odessa Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 81, Odessa, DE 19730 and/or Union Masonic Lodge #5, 105 West Park Place, Middletown, DE 19709.

To send online condolences and view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now