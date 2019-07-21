|
William "Bill" Shetzler
Odessa - William "Bill" E. Shetzler Sr., age 74, of Odessa, DE passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2019.
A Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 am with a Masonic Service beginning at 10:45 am at the Odessa Fire Company Memorial Hall, 304 Main Street, Odessa, DE 19730. Visitation will be from 10 - 10:45 am. Burial with full firemen's honors will be held in Old Drawyers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill's memory to Odessa Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 81, Odessa, DE 19730 and/or Union Masonic Lodge #5, 105 West Park Place, Middletown, DE 19709.
To send online condolences and view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019