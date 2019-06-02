Services
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
William "Bill" Steele Sr.


William "Bill" Steele, Sr.

New Castle - William H. "Bill" Steele, age 90, of New Castle, DE, passed away surrounded by loving family Saturday, May 25, 2019. Bill proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, and brother who enjoyed helping people. Bill loved taking car rides with his sweetheart, Rosemary, and spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a great dancer who also enjoyed bowling, vegetable gardening, working crossword puzzles, and watching golf and Family Feud. In his younger days he also enjoyed golfing and playing softball. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Rosemary Steele; children: Edith Steele (Michael Kane), Renee Torres, Noni Steele, William Steele Jr. (Becky), Laura Steele, Mark Steele, Kenny Steele, and Donna Eldreth (Jimmy); siblings: John Steele (Roberta), Ronnie Steele (Jinx), and Janet Bitner (Don); 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Edith Steele; daughter, Rebecca Tucker; son-in-law, Joey Torres; and siblings: Jake Steele, Robert Steele, Lorraine Nichols, and Kenny Steele.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bill's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
